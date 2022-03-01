If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
No maidens?

How to start out in Elden Ring - 5 Things to do First

Are you looking for a beginners guide for Elden Ring? We've got a video showing off five important things you don't want to miss.
Connor Makar avatar
Video by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Additional contributions by
Published on

Are you just starting out in Elden Ring and looking for a beginners guide? The newest From Software game takes the expected challenge-ridden experience established in the Souls series and expands it into a vast open world, providing a whole new level of difficulty we've not seen before.

As such, getting to grips with Elden Ring can be troublesome early on, especially when you’re not acclimated to the particular hurdles that Elden Ring can throw at you. As such, Dorrani has created a quick beginners guide video for newer players, featuring five essential things you should do if you want to excel.

The first bit of advice shared in the video is hugely important - that being the Margit, The Fell fight in Stormveil Castle and the fact that you don’t need to beat them as soon as you get there. In Elden Ring, you’re able to explore a huge number of optional areas south of the Bridge of Sacrifice in the Weeping Peninsula and surrounding Stormveil castle itself.

There are a number of dungeons that provide powerful weapons, mines that are filled with blacksmithing shards that can be used to upgrade your weapons, and of course the Physick Flask. A hugely important consumable that provides a series of buffs that can make the difference between a clutch victory over a boss or a dire defeat.

For more tips, you’ll have to check out the video embedded above. One you’re done, check out how to begin New game+ in Elden Ring, as well as how Elden Ring has turned me into a souls lore goblin.

Tagged With

About the Author

Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is a Video Game Reporter with roots in multiplayer titles across a wide variety of genres. Connor can be found scrounging Reddit and Discord for the interesting stories, or diving deep into the latest fighting game.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More Videos

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch