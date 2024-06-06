Can Behemoth save PS VR2?

Remember the PS VR2? No? Well, there’s a reason for it to be on your radar now with Skydance's Behemoth slated for a fall 2024 release. And if you weren’t at all sure of Skydance Games’ upcoming endeavor, Eurogamer’s Ian Higton has tried it out and appears to have been pretty thrilled by the whole experience.

The PS VR2’s catalog isn’t the most impressive thing ever. There are plenty of solid VR games out there that are compatible with it; there’s even a VR port of Resident Evil Village, as well as Horizon Call of the Mountain and Gran Turismo 7. But Skydance’s Behemoth (which will also release on PC VR), looks to shake things up a bit.

Created by the studio behind The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Behemoth is a relatively linear action-adventure set in the Forsaken Lands; a setting that is rendered beautifully by the PS VR2. That’s not the most impressive thing, though, with Ian having lots to say - and show - when it comes to brutal combat.

So, put that Skyrim VR save (and the 1000+ mods you have installed for it) down, leave Blade and Sorcery VR on its virtual shelf, and take a look at what Behemoth has to offer players. At the very least, you’ll get to see Ian slay some monsters, and that’s time well spent if you ask me.