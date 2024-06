Considering E3 is dead, an awful lot of it happened over the weekend. There were hours and hours of showcases including Xbox, Summer Game Fest, Wholesome Direct, and more. But who's got time to go through all that? Jim Trinca, that's who, because it's his job. And here's his definitive list of all the best reveals and featured games from this year's I Can't Believe It's Not E3. Other opinions are available.