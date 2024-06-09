Perfect Dark finally makes a return at the Xbox showcase with a brand-new gameplay trailer
During Summer Game Fest, 2024, Perfect Dark makes its first appearance in years.
Taking place in LA during Summer Game Fest 2024, the game has not been seen since its initial reveal trailer back during the 2020 Game Awards. Created by Crystal Dynamics, it's been bubbling away behind the scenes until now.
Aside from previous official reveals, a report back in May pointed to the game's difficult development period, with years of setbacks and development woes halting much progress. Nonetheless, it appears as if these hurdles have been somewhat overcome with this new showing.
Perfect Dark of course isn't a new IP, standing out as one of Rare's many classics back at the turn of the century. This reboot, giving a new spin to the world and its characters, making a showing almost 25 years later is certainly a big deal.
