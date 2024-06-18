After Perfect Dark's reboot rocked up at the Xbox showcase, the original drops on Switch today

Well, there we go. After we got a fresh look at the Perfect Dark reboot for the first time in years during Not-E3's Xbox showcase, the original drops on Switch today, though it is via a subscription service.

The game, first released back in 2000, will hit Nintendo's handheld with full online multiplayer, but you'll have to be a part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service in order to get ahold of it, or the four other classic titles it's arriving alongside, all of which were revealed at June 2024's Direct.

In case you're wondering, those other titles are The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords, Metroid: Zero Mission, and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Ask your dad about those, I'm sure he remembers one of them. Turok and Perfect Dark are part of the Nintendo 64 Mature 17+ collection, by the way, so you might need to also ask you dad permission to play. Seriously, you won't be able to download it if you're under 17. No dinos for you, kids.

To be fair, who know whether they'd have been able to convince their mums to pay for the Expansion Pack subscription service anyway, with the price of that being the only potential negative to these reveals.

If you're just catching up, today's Nintendo Direct also featured the likes of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and the slightly dodgily named Mario & Luigi Brothership.