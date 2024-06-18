It may have taken Nintendo 37 years, but Zelda finally gets her own game in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

If you've been hoping for a solo Zelda game, the time is finally here, as Nintendo just announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

Zelda fans have been hoping and praying that Nintendo would give Zelda her own game, and the developer has finally done it. Done in the style of the Link's Awakening remake, Echoes of Wisdom makes it so that Link is the one that needs the rescuing. Strange rifts in space are appearing across the land of Hyrule, sucking people and bits of land into them, leaving Zelda to save the day. She meets a fairy called Tri, who gives her a special rod that lets her create duplicates of various different objects, and even enemies, all across the world.

It's looking like she'll be much more puzzle oriented rather than the action focused Link, and she can use the things she clones to fend off bad guys in different ways. It's also how she'll get around Hyrule, as she can create tables to help her get up cliff sides and hard to reach regions like that.

On top of that, there's a new Hyrule Edition of the Switch Lite on the way, which resembles the classic gold Zelda 3DS. Oh, and if you're wondering when you can check out Echoes of Wisdom, it's not too far away, as it's due out September 26, this year!