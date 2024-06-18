Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is real, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch in 2025

That's right, Metroid fans, Nintendo finally offered a proper reveal of Metroid Prime 4, and it's even got a fancy subtitle.

It's been years since the last Metroid Prime 4 update, and for the final game of today's Nintendo Direct, the game finally made an appearance. Titled Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the sequel sees the return of Samus Aran in 2025, and yes, despite all those rumours about the Nintendo Switch 2, it will be releasing on the current Nintendo Switch, so you don't have to worry about picking up a new console just to play it.

The trailer offered a look at gameplay, and it's pretty much what you'd expect from a Prime game! Like the previous titles, it's first-person once again, and you'll be doing plenty of blasting. It also looks like Samus will be involved in some kind of space war, as there was a whole lot of shooting and destruction to be found in the trailer. Her classic morph ball ability is back too of course, but outside of that it didn't show too much new stuff gameplay wise.

It did wrap things up by showing Samus on a new alien planet that looks a whole lot like the one from James Cameron's Avatar, but that was more just a tease of what's to come rather than an actual showcase. Let's not worry about that, though, and just be thankful that Metroid Prime 4 is finally releasing next year.