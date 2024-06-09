Fable pops up with a new gameplay trailer at the Xbox Showcase - coming 2025

The new Fable game has made another appearance, this time at the Xbox Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2024! This came in the form of a new trailer, showing gameplay, dialogue, and a giant toad. The game is coming to Xbox, PC, and Game Pass in 2025, and is launching on Game Pass too!

This mix of cinematics and gameplay finally give us a good idea of what the game will actually play like, all in the narration established in the first trailer. TOngue in cheek, and damn exciting!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fable is being developed by Playground Games, who you may know from its work on the Horizon series! This game, obviously a departure from its racing roots, is about as British as games can get. So it makes sense that one of the UK's biggest UK studios would be responsible for this new venture.

What do you think of this trailer? Let us know below!