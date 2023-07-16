Fable loses its narrative lead, but you don't need to worry about it

Anna Megill, the narrative lead on the upcoming Fable game, has announced that she'll be stepping down from her role in August.

The developer shared the news on her personal Twitter account, where she spoke about the pleasure of working on the project. "Friends, I have news," reads Megill's tweet. "In August, I’m stepping away from my role as Narrative Lead on Fable. I’ve had several wonderful years scribbling away in my fairytale cottage, but the time feels right for new challenges.

"Working on Fable was a dream come true for me, and it’s wrenching to leave it behind. But Playground has assembled a Heroically talented team, so I know it’s in good hands. I'm excited for what’s coming next — for them and for me."

It seems that shortly after her announcement some fans excited for the game expressed concern at her leaving the project, but Megill later clarified that no one has anything to worry about: "Some folks are being silly, so let me be clear: I reached a good stopping point to jump off the project, so I did. And I decided to take a small break before jumping into my next gig. That's it. I have nothing but fondness & respect for Playground & my colleagues there."

Megill joined Playground as its narrative lead almost exactly a year ago, having worked on some other strong titles like Control, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, and the upcoming Avatar game from Ubisoft.

We actually got our first look at the upcoming Fable title last month at Xbox's showcase, though it didn't show off any gameplay. Apparently the footage was at the very least in-engine, and if it does end up looking like that it'll certainly be quite impressive. But we'll still have to wait for some actual gameplay, let alone any kind of release date.