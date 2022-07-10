Playground's Fable gets Control, Dishonored writer as new narrative lead

Playground's upcoming Fable has a new narrative lead, one that has a strong history including titles like Control.

Anna Megill, award-winning writer and narrative designer, announced the news on her personal Twitter account that she is now narrative lead on the next Fable game. "Some exciting news to end the week," wrote Megill. "I'm now the narrative lead on Fable. Wooo!"

Megill's work is incredibly broad, having worked on Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Guild Wars 2, and the upcoming Avatar game from Ubisoft. She's also the one responsible for those dolls that only belong in your nightmares from Control.

Fable 4, or whatever it might be eventually called, was revealed almost two years ago via a cinematic trailer, and we haven't heard much about the game since then. Which is obviously understandable, given that whole pandemic situation.

That trailer wasn't exactly much of a trailer either, so we'll just have to hope that we get a taste of something sooner rather than later. There was a rumour that emerged around the announcement that suggested that this new Fable could potentially be an MMO rather than a classic RPG. Again, we've not heard anything concrete since its announcement so this is still just speculation for the time being.

While Fable did miss out on appearing at the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase last month, Xbox will be appearing at Gamescom next month, so it could always show up there. The new Fable is being developed by British developer Playground Games, best known for the Forza series, so where better to show it than a European games convention.

The most recent entry in the Fable series was a free-to-play collectible card game called Fable Fortune in 2018, but that shut down in 2020. Prior to that, the series was meant to receive a new entry called Fable Legends, but that was ultimately cancelled.