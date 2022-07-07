Xbox does what PlayStation doesn't - Attends gamescom

Gamescom 2022 will be a return to in-person events. With 2022 being a bit barren, many major companies are skipping this year's show simply because they have little or nothing to show. Sony and Nintendo both pulled out, but Xbox is going to show up.

Microsoft announced today that it will have a physical presence at the German show, scheduled for August 24-28 in Cologne.

The company will share updates on already announced games, coming to Xbox over the next year - which is pretty much what we got at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase in June. Xbox didn't say, however, how many of those will be first-party games vs third-party and partner games.

We also don't know if we should expect a showcase event in a similar fashion, or if Xbox's presence will be mainly focused on those who attend gamescom. The good news is that more specific details will be revealed in early August.

Not-E3's Xbox showcase brought us plenty of new reveals, but it was a little slim on surprises compared to previous years. With very few exceptions, the company decided to limit the line-up to games nearing completion.

Xbox had been criticised in the past for overloading its shows with CG trailers of projects very early in development, and the platform holder responded to criticism. This year's gamescom presence will follow the same mantra.