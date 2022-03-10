Gamescom 2022 will be a physical event with an “extensive” online offering

This year's gamescom will take place in both the real and virtual worlds.

The physcial portion of the event will be held at Koelnmesse in Cologne alongside an “extensive” digital program available online worldwide.

Orgainizers state a hygiene and safety concept that has been tested and proven by Koelnmesse many times will be deployed for gamescom 2022, and in harmony with all currently valid regulations to ensure "safety and a high quality of stay." To that end, measures such as improved admission management, digital queue management, extra-wide aisles or limited ticket allotments will be implemented.

"All gamescom fans and partners have been waiting for this for two years: gamescom is finally returning to the Cologne exhibition halls, and thus also the unique festival feeling we had all been missing so much," said Felix Falk, managing director of game, the association of the German games industry.

"This year we are combining the best of both worlds: our extensive digital program with the incomparable gamescom experience on-site."

"We are now finally back again with gamescom – in Cologne and online! And this with a convincing momentum from the games industry. This pleases me greatly," added Oliver Frese, COO of Koelnmesse. "Together we have set up a strong concept, in the context of which we of course also ensure the safety and health, as well as the well-being of all those present."

This year, the show will also be greener due to the "gamescom goes green" project which will see gamescom as a whole designed to be climate-neutral over the medium and long term through the reduction and avoidance of CO2 emissions and in the short term through carbon offset.

Gamescom 2022 will take place August 24-28 and gamescom Opening Night Live will be held on Tuesday, August 23.