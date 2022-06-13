Xbox and Bethesda 2020 showcase recap - Riot Games on Xbox, High on Life, Starfield and more

The Xbox and Bethesda showcase wrapped up last night (June 12) with a great number of big reveals, jaw dropping trailers, and much-anticipated announcements. However, if you didn’t watch it live, you may be swamped by all of the news this morning. To help you cut through everything, we’ve written this recap of everything that happened during the Xbox and Bethesda showcase!

We’ve got a menu for each reveal below so you can quickly scan the full list of announcements and jump to what you’re interested in, and we’ve included info on what platforms each game is coming to!

Redfall

Redfall is a co-op FPS from Arkane which has you take on vampires in the once-lovely town of Redfall. With the outside locked away due to magical nonsense, it’s up to you and your friends to shoot the undead and cultists to save the world.

Coming to Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming in 2023.

Hollow Knight Silksong

The long awaited sequel to indie darling Hollow Knight, Hollow Knight Silksong has you take the role of Hornet as you traverse a mysterious and dangerous underground world of bugs and dark secrets. It’s a 2D platformer with a lot of mobility!

Coming to Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming with no set release date. Playable day one with Game Pass.

High on Life

Now here's a trailer with some character!

From the messed up minds behind Rick and Morty, as well as Solar Opposites comes High on Life, a sci-fi FPS where you must use Gatlians - a race of sentient firearms - to take on an alien drug cartel turning humans into hyperbongs. Yes.

Coming to Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming in October 2022. Playable day one with Game Pass.

Riot Games coming to Xbox

Here’s a massive announcement that not many saw coming! All of the games under Riot Game’s umbrella, including League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight tactics, and VALORANT are coming to Xbox platforms. Each of these games also come with a number of free unlocks to tempt new adopters, such as every agent unlocked in VALORANT.

League of Legends and VALORANT will be coming to PC (on Microsoft platforms), Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra will be coming on PC and Mobile, and League of Legends: Wild Rift will be coming on Mobile.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

This sequel to the popular 3rd person narrative action game A Plague Tale has you in the shoes of Amicia as they protect their rat-controlling brother from nasty blokes and other nefarious people from taking advantage of his dirty rat powers.

Coming to Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming in 2022. Playable day one with Game Pass.

Forza Motorsport reboot

Do you like cars? Do you like looking very close at car exteriors and interiors, at the paint job and structure of a car’s gearbox? Do you get hot thinking about how temperature affects how it feels to drive, and how dirt builds up on your tires? Then you may be super keen on the Forza Motorsport reboot.

Coming to Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming in Spring 2023. Playable day one with Game Pass.

Flight Simulator 40th anniversary update

Are you a father who's only peace and quiet is found in aviation? Well, this one has helicopters, planes, and jumbo jets! Everything and more can be found in the Flight Simulator 40th anniversary edition. Jokes aside, this is a very polished and comprehensive collection of aerial vehicles that allow you to soar above important landmarks and your exes house. They’ve also added a Pelican to the game - it’s great!

Coming to Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming in November 2022. Playable day one with Game Pass.

Overwatch 2

We got a new trailer for Overwatch 2 during the show too!

Overwatch 2 is a co-op competitive FPS that features a cast of diverse soldiers all taking orders from a giant monkey with a lightning cannon. With Overwatch 2 though, they’re adding a scrap-punk lady by the name of Junk Queen, who looks brilliant and just about ticks all the Mad Max boxes in my head that make me smile.

The game is entering Early Access October 4, 2022. It’s also coming to PC and Xbox Consoles!

Ara: History Untold

The world is in a pretty rough state, right? Well, maybe you can do better? Ara: History Untold, you can make the important historical choices that matter - should you build a giant statue to your honour or feed your people? Is money really worth turning that lush forest into ooze factories?

You can join the Ara: History Untold insider program now, but there is no current release date. When it does come out, you’ll be able to play it day one on Game Pass.

Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle

Elder Scrolls Online has been trucking along over the past few years, bringing out a variety of new content that has been dandy for the dedicated audience who’ve stuck with it. It looks like that crowd, as well as new players hopping in for the first time, have a new expansion - High Isle - to look forward to!

The update is coming to Xbox Consoles and PC on June 21, 2022.

Fallout 76: The Pitt DLC

The Pitt is one of those cool little side areas in the Fallout franchise that has stuck in the minds of players ever since they first saw it in Fallout 3. A raider controlled city, now denizens of Fallout 76’s live service hellscape will have to fly over and explore the city for themselves. There they will find danger, the home of Heinz Ketchup, and pierogies galore, we’re sure.

This update is set to launch September 2022 on PC and Xbox consoles. You can also play it on Game Pass.

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels DLC

I remember absolutely launching toy cars all over my childhood house, absolutely yeeting small metal projectiles at walls and shins. Soon, I can relive that heartwarming memory in Forza Horizon 5, as the Hot Wheels DLC will add some gigantic orange tracks that soar high into the sky, as well as ample opportunity to crash into stuff at high speeds!

This update is set to launch July 19, 2022 on Xbox Consoles, PC, and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Ark 2

Hunting and riding dinosaurs is all about family, and if you agree with that sentiment then Ark 2, starring Vin Diesel, is sure to get your riled up. This first person Jurassic survival game puts you in the shoes of a lone human in a world of sharp teeth and tearing talons, as you struggle to build a spear that is sure to help. Go wild, buddy.

Ark 2 is set to release in 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Scorn

Scorn is a hella gross FPS where you, as a rather lanky person, have to pull guns and other weapons out of yourself and other living things. You have to use these weapons to shoot blood at other living things, then push boxes made of arms and buttons made of noses. Occasionally, you’ll see something that looks eerily like a nob.

The game is set to release on October 23 2022 via Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a third person action game where you and your trusty dog companion have to venture through a scorching fantasy world and take out goons with sick melee combos, your trusty flintlock pistol, and magic.

Flintlock is set to release in early 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Minecraft Legends

A new spin on Minecraft, why not!

It’s Minecraft but with a whole new spin on things. Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game set in the Minecraft universe where you need to ride around on your trusty steed, loot chests, and use your brain and fighting chops to take down hordes of enemies.

It’s set to launch in 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Lightyear Frontier

Some people like farming, and a bit of space colonialism with chill vibes, and for those people there’s Lightyear Frontier! In it, you take the role as an explorer on the frontier of space, building a home and growing some crops with a giant mech!

The game is set to release in Spring 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Gunfire Reborn

If you and three friends are missing some cartoonish action in your lives, then Gunfire Reborn is the cooperative FPS for you! Add on top of that some Roguelite elements and cute animal characters, and you’ve got a recipe for an action-packed romp.

It’s set to release October 2022 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

The Last Case of Benedict Fox

If you’ve got a taste for dark and mysterious games, then this one might be just for you! In it, you play Benedict Fox in a 2D platformer as they explore the underbelly of an old mansion and uncover eldritch dangers. Spooky stuff!

The game is set to release Spring 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

As Dusk Falls

Your choices are important in As Dusk Falls, as each choice in this narrative adventure sets you down a distinct path with new revelations and story beats. It’s got an art style that’s quite divisive, but if you like the look of it, then it may be a great one to look forward to!

As Dusk Falls is coming July 19 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

Naraka Bladepoint

This new Naraka trailer shows the game in all its glory!

Naraka Bladepoint - the popular third person action battle royale from Netease, is coming to Xbox! Not only can fans of Microsoft’s gaming platforms expect a great multiplayer experience here, but there’s a major single player component coming that’ll go a long way in explaining the narrative. Exciting stuff!

The game is coming June 23, 2022 to Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it with Game Pass.

Pentiment

Pentiment is a 2D mediaeval adventure game where you, as an artist living in the times, must go through an experience of all the troubles, joys, and horrors present as you explore the world around you.

The game will launch in November 2022 to Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

Grounded

Coming from the wonderful minds at Obsidian Entertainment, Grounded is getting some major additions with the full game finally nearing release. This includes the full story, creepy crawlies, and weapons and armour you can craft and use.

Grounded will launch September 2022 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it on Game Pass.

Eraban: Shadow Legacy

If stealth action is your kind of thing, then Eraban: Shadow Legacy might creep its way into your heart. In it, you play a shadowy figure with mystical powers, who lurks through the darkness and takes out robotic enemies scouring the ruined environment for them. Remember, stick to the dark places!

The game will launch in 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

Diablo 4 Necromancer trailer

The necromancer is back!

If you - like me - are sick to death of Diablo Immortal, there’s some good news that’ll warm up your ARPG-lover blood. The Necromancer, a new class, has been announced for Diablo 4, bringing along their ability to raise skeletons and other nasties up from the underworld.

The game will be released in 2023 to Xbox Consoles and PC.

Sea of Thieves - Captain update

I love musicals, so the Sea of Thieves captain update trailer was a breath of fresh air from the prior hour of back-to-back shooting and stabbing stuff. In the update, you’ll be able to name your own boat, sell loot at new spots, and earn new rewards.

The captain update is coming July 21 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it on Game Pass.

Ravenlock

If you’ve been missing some whimsy, then Ravenlock is the third person action adventure for you. In it, you get pulled into a mirror and taken to a colourful but creepy world filled with dangers all around you.

You can play it yourself in 2023 when it comes to Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

Cocoon

From the mind behind Limbo and Inside, a new indie game with some serious potential was shown off at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. In it, you play as a small bug boy as they solve puzzles, explore the vast world around you, and uncover the mystery at the heart as to why you were woken up.

The game will launch in 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

We know very little about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, aside from the fact that it’s coming from the excellent minds at Team Ninja and features some real world historical figures like Lu Bu, alongside some fantastical elements like a giant evil dragon with a split jaw. Nonetheless, it looks rad.

It’s set to release in early 2023 on Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming. You can also play it day one on Game Pass.

Persona coming to Xbox

Persona is on Xbox at last!

We never saw it coming (zing), but Persona 3, Persona 4, and Person 5 are all coming to Xbox. These three legendary JRPGs are beloved, and have been locked to PlayStation platforms for a long time. Now, even Xbox heads can try out the best game - Persona 3.

Persona 5 is the first one set to release on October 21, 2022. They are all coming to Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.

Kojima is working with Xbox on a game

Not exactly a game announcement but it seems like Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are working on a game for Xbox platforms. We don’t know anything about it yet, other than the fact it’s a game he’s always wanted to make, but seeing Kojima’s face at an Xbox event was a nice surprise.

Starfield

Finally, we got some Starfield gameplay shown off at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase. In it, we see the player take on some space pirates, fly a spaceship, build up a little base, and talk to the denizens of the galaxy around them! I myself can’t wait to fly to a lush planet, filled with a single outpost with some boxes and bears inside!

Starfield will launch sometime in 2023 to Xbox Consoles, PC and Xbox Cloud Streaming.