Microsoft Flight Simulator adds a Halo dropship, and also some old planes

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of Microsoft Flight Simulator, a number of new planes are coming to the game, as well as an airship from Halo, obviously.

Shown off in a trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the Halo ship, known as the Pelican or Dropship 77 - Troop Carrier, probably made some fans think some Halo news was coming. And it technically is, in that a partnership with 343 Industries has been formed to bring the ship to the game.

The Halo ship is available for free today (June 12) in the in-game marketplace for those that own the game and those that play it through Game Pass. However, the 40th anniversary update will be arriving later this year, in November.

With the update comes the re-introduction of "some classic airports and several of the most famous planes from earlier versions including Microsoft Flight Simulator X and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004: A Century of Flight!" as described in a news release.

Aircrafts include the historical Wright Flyer and Douglas DC-3, helicopters like the Bell-407 and Guimbal Cabri G2, gliders like the DG Flugzeugbau LG8-18, and everyone's favourite, the Airbus A310.

A collaboration with the Smithsonian National Air & Space Museum will also introduce an incredibly famous plane, the "Spirit of St. Louis" (it's ok, I haven't heard of it either).

Microsoft Flight Simulator is available now on Xbox One, Series X/S, PC, and via Game Pass.

There were, of course, plenty of other big reveals at today's event. For one, the showcase opened up with a first look at gameplay in Redfall. While it didn't get a release date, we did at least get another look at Silksong, which is also coming to Game Pass. And the former lead designer on Inside also revealed his newest game, Cocoon.