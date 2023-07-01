If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
THE NICE OKLAHOMA

Microsoft Flight Simulator city update focuses on the massive state of Texas

Fly over various landmarks of a state the size of a small country.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

A new Microsoft Flight Simulator city update is available, and it focuses on the Lone Star State, Texas.

The update will include several new cities and a 4th of July celebration with fireworks across the United States in the game.

City Update 3: Texas is a curated selection of the urban regions that best represent the largest state in the country, including Abilene, Austin, Cedar Park, San Antonio, Schertz, Temple, and Waco.

The update was generated using aerial imagery collected in collaboration with Bing Maps and Vexcel.

Varipus landmarks to explore include Austin’s Frost Bank Tower, San Antonio’s renowned Alamo and the Brazos River, and Waco’s Suspension Bridge.

Microsoft Flight Simulator City Update 3: Texas is available free today to all those who own the game.

