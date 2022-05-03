Microsoft Flight Simulator to receive FSR and DSLL support

The studio behind Microsoft Flight Simulator has announced AMD FSR 2.0 and DSLL support is coming to the game.

The news was dropped in a Q&A session held by the game's developer Asobo Studio last week (thanks, PC Gamer).

According to the game's executive producer, Martial Bossard, both DLSS 2.0 and FSR 1.0 are planned to arrive with Update 10 in July, and work on FSR 2.0 support is underway.

When to expect FSR 2.0 support was not disclosed, but it is apparently coming 'soon'.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, said to expect news on the next World Update to be announced during the Microsoft keynote on June 12. You can also expect a "big surprise" in June.

During the Q&A, a roadmap was shown providing you with an idea of what to expect over the next few months. While many months are blacked out, some show at least some content coming between now and June.

In May, you can expect Italy and Malta updates, the Top Gun Maverick DLC on May 27, and a new plane. Come mid-June, you can expect World Update 10, Local Legend 5, and in late June a development roadmap for July - September.