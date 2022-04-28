Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase dated for June 12, ignoring fact E3 is cancelled

E3 or no E3, video game news season is on the way, as Microsoft has announced the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase for this June.

Announced over on the Xbox blog, the event kicks off at 6pm BST/ 7pm CEST on June 12, so pretty much the same time it would have had E3 not died a slow death. "This show will feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world," reads the blog post. The post then just kind of repeats that same sentence, but it does make a point of all the ways you can stream it, including the fact it will be available in over 30 languages.

Fans looking to be disappointed by the lack of any Elder Scrolls VI news can do so on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, or TikTok, and Xbox even has a dedicated American Sign Language Twitch account. TikTok is definitely an interesting addition to the livestream lineup, proving the growing success of the app, particularly in the games sphere.

This showcase was obviously going to happen whether E3 did or not, but is quite clearly just an E3 presentation.

There's definitely the big question of what's actually going to be shown at the presentation. Likely the biggest game that has a very large, non-zero chance of appearing is Starfield. We haven't actually seen any gameplay of the damn thing yet, but with a November release date, when else could it be shown off but not-E3?

Arkane's next title Redfall also is meant to come out this summer, but again all we've seen is a cinematic trailer, so betting on a delay is probably a wise choice. Maybe we'll get some gameplay at least.

And of course there's the new Fable game from Playground Games revealed back in 2020. Once more, getting your hopes up for this one might be misplaced, especially in a world where delays are more frequent than ever. A quick word on it might come up, but we'll have to wait and see if there's anything more than that.