Starfield guide: Quest walkthroughs, item locations and more!

Characters walking through the park in New Atlantis on Jemison in Starfield
Image credit: Bethesda/VG247
Space: the final frontier. These are your voyages in Bethesda’s latest gigantic open world RPG, Starfield. Your five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds; to seek out new quests and new civilizations; to boldly go where quite a few video games have gone before!

The universe in Starfield is vast, and these Starfield guides aim to shed some light on even the darkest corners of deep space, which encompasses a huge variety of star systems, planets, moons and satellites - each one a new world to investigate.

Thanks to procedural generation, there’s an endless supply of points of interest to discover throughout the galaxy, but the best that Starfield has to offer is still hand-crafted by Bethesda Softworks, one of the most storied RPG studios to ever make a game.

More so than some of Bethesda’s previous hits like Skyrim or Fallout 4, Starfield is as much a space life sim as a fully-fledged narrative game. This means there are a ton of intricate systems which can seem daunting at first, particularly since you can play Starfield for dozens of hours and not even touch them.

To lend a helping hand and guide you through some of the more involved intricacies of Starfield, we’ve collected the following lists of Starfield guides. They cover not just quest walkthroughs, but cool item locations, the best ways to build your character and easy ways to avoid grappling with some tough-to-grasp mechanics.

Starfield System Guides

Starfield Quest Walkthroughs

Starfield Item locations

