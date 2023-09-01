Starfield Mantis Quest: How to solve the secret base floor puzzle

Early on in Starfield, you’re going to want to trade off the Frontier for something with a little more… legacy. Lucky for you, there’s a nice (and somewhat straightforward) questline that will net you an amazing ship, some great armor, and a cool bit of lore about the world of Starfield very early on in the game.

A few things to note; yes, the system you need to travel to is Level 30, but I completed this at Level 9 with no major issues – just make sure you have a companion with you (Sarah Morgan and her ludicrous laser weapon does a good job) and make sure you’ve got adequate firepower and med packs. You don’t need anything too fancy, but a Level 20 robot late in the mission may give you some grief if you’re not prepared.

How to start the Mantis quest

Better slate than never.

In order to activate this quest in your Missions tab, you will need to loot a a data slate called "Secret Outpost!" from a Spacer. Most generic enemies will have this, and your most likely route to this item is via the Spacers on the Nova Galactic Starstation during your first major quest (The Old Neighborhood). However, completing side quests and routing Spacers in other locations will yield this, too – I personally picked it up when helping a series of LIST farmers reclaim their system in a side mission called Communication Breakdown.

If you’re struggling to find it, hop from system to system to see if you pick up missions from hails or on-planet signals – a lot of the smaller missions in the game revolve around rogue bands of Spacers. You can also grab bounties from boards in major settlements that will directly tell you if you will be taking out Spacers; this is also a good option to finding the enemies.

Once you’ve acquired the dataslate, head to your inventory and press A to listen. You'll be given a quest marker over a secret base in the Denebola system, specifically planet Denebola I-B.

How to get throught the Mantis base

This is the planet you're after.

Again, this is a Level 30 system – that means some enemies will be as high as Level 25. But, with a bit of patience, even the most under-leveled explorer can get through this (and, trust me, the rewards are more than worth it). Be prepared for a series of fights.

Firstly, there are some low-level grunts when you land. These shouldn’t be a problem. Next, there are large groups of enemies in the tunnels and hallways leading through the Mantis base – I found explosives (frag grenades, mines) worked well here, as well as watching out for environmental hazards that you can shoot to clear out groups of enemies quickly. If you’re struggling, make use of cover and let Sarah do a lot of the work – she’s quite adept at cutting through swathes of the Spacers without too much hassle.

At the end of the Mantis base, there will be robot enemies Class A Sentries, Class C Dogs, and Mark VI turrets. These are trickier than your human enemies, but careful potshots (and explosives) should see you through OK. When you’re in the Mantis ‘batcave’, you will be able to sneak past robot enemies and not trigger them in combat, if you prefer.

How to solve the Mantis floor puzzle

This is what you're looking for – be sure to step only on the letter you need to.

Near the end of the base, you will find a special room, and it’s loaded with turrets and traps. On the floor, there are various layers of buttons, all marked with letters. Stepping on the wrong panel, or trying to jump over them, will activate the turrets – and you have no chance of simply ‘brute forcing’ your way to the end.

If you want to know how solve the Starfield Mantis puzzle, you will need to loot one of the Spacers you’ve defeated en route. One of the enemies should be holding a “Sic Semper Tyrannis” dataslate: listening to this gives you some lore about the base, but you don’t even need to do that to solve the puzzle – simply walk forward over the letters to spell out the word TYRANNIS. You can get to that last ‘N’ before making a dash to the exit.

How to get the Mantis ship

Yes, yes, I added a cargo bay to mine.

Once clearing the TYRANNIS floor puzzle, you’ll be in for a tricky fight – immediately after the puzzle, a turret will open fire on you, and then Class A robots and Class C robot dogs will join the party. If you’re only here for the big loot, you can simply sprint (and heal) as you make a dash across the ‘batcave’ to hit a switch that’ll raise the ship back to where you entered the base for you to later claim as your own. If you’ve got this mission set as active, you’ll get quest markers showing you where to go.

Once you’ve claimed the suit (see below) take the lift near the entrance to the ‘batcave’ – a quest marker should guide you – and you’ll be taken to the start of the lair, where you can easily exit and leave to claim the ship. Once outside, simply walk towards the imposing starship and walk aboard. Congrats, the ship is now yours!

Make sure to grab the whole set.

Please note: the ship has shielded cargo holds, meaning that you have a better chance of smuggling contraband into populous towns and cities (and not getting arrested). You can also head up the ladder inside the ship to find an armory (I made use of this by placing all my heavy helmets and guns here, not selling or them or tossing them – a nice trick if you’re often encumbered).

In case you’re curious, here’s a breakdown of the ship’s stats:

Reactor : Class-A

: Class-A Crew : 2

: 2 Cargo : 420/160 shielded

: 420/160 shielded Jump : 19 light years

: 19 light years Shield : 390

: 390 Weapons (Las/Par/Msl): 6/16/36

How to get the Mantis Suit

Nice looking bit of kit, right?

The Mantis suit is in the same general area as the ship, just a bit further in. Off from the main den, there’s a living area (again, sniff around here for some cool lore) and enclosed within are the Assisted Carry Mantis Pack, Headhunter's Mantis Space Helmet, and Mirrored Mantis Spacesuit (with a suit modding table behind, in case you’ve got the immediate skills to add any bonus mods to the items).

The stats are all decent, and you can practically wear this through until the end game (if you pop a few mods on it as you go). It looks cool, and it puts the fear of god in the Crimson Fleet and Spacers – what more could you ask for?! You basically not get to become Starfield’s very own Batman, well done.

There's a lot you need to know about Starfield, and whether it's Best Starfield Background, Best Starfield Traits, How to lockpick in Starfield, or Best Starfield Skills, we've got you covered.