Starfield's Shattered Space DLC breaks cover, and wahey - Bethesda's going all-in on the trippy snake people

Start preparing yourself to head back into Starfield, because Bethesda's now offerred us our first look at what the Shattered Space expansion - and its story is about the base game faction that's arguably piqued players' interest the most since we first learned they were a thing.

Yep, at some point in 2024 - the first trailer shown off at yesterday's Xbox showcase didn't provide a full release date - you'll be able to delve into the secrets of House Va'ruun. You can check out the trailer for the expansion below, which gives a pretty fun tease as to what you can expect from a DLC that'll take players to the great serpent-worshipping group's spooky home planet.

"A mysterious power stirs in the city of Dazra on House Va'ruun's hidden homeworld," a blurb about the DLC on Bethesda's website reads, "Investigate a frightening cosmic threat, explore a new planet, and find unique weapons, spacesuits, and gear in this all-new adventure." Sounds like it's got some good potential to me, here's hoping that the fleshing out of this intriguing faction lives up to the promise of bringing a bit more unique flavour and colour to the game's world.

Best case scenario, I think we end up with something that feels a bit like the Shivering Isles DLC does compared to the rest of Oblivion - something weird and wonderful that you're always keen to get to every playthrough. But even if Shattered Space only does something akin to what Fallout 4's Far Harbor did for the Children of Atom in terms of fleshing out House Va'ruun, it'll still probably be a good time.

Oh, and - as many had suspected - a fresh update dropped in Starfield post-showcase in order to help tide you over until you get the distress signal that starts Shattered Space - which, if Todd Howard's words from May still hold true, will be broadcast in fall this year. There are some new bounty hunting missions and mechanics themed around the Trackers alliance, and the creation kit's finally dropped for modders.