Good news, Starfield's Shattered Space expansion is dropping this fall, with a "big update" set to arrive even sooner

While we've all been caught up in Fallout fever, Starfield, the latest game Bethesda's actually released into the world, has kind of taken a backseat in most of our minds - something that's arguably been happening since the start of this year. Now, though, Todd Howard has provided a bit more info on the updates that're in the works for the game, including the Shattered Space expansion, which is coming later this year.

Yup, while Bethesda's had a lot on its plate recently with regards to Fallout 4's rather troubled next-gen update, as well as the Fallout show that pretty much everybody and their mum seems to love, Todd's not gonna let folks forget about his big space baby.

Speaking to Kinda Funny Games, Howard provided a bit of an update on Starfield's roadmap. First of all, he confirmed that "Shattered Space is in the fall", putting a season on the story expansion, which we'd only previously known was set for some point in 2024. So, there's some of your post-summer plans sorted.

But wait, there was more. Howard also provided some details about a "big update that's coming really soon for Starfield", with an announcement set to arrive in "a few days" followed by a Steam beta launch - the path Bethesda's taken with a lot of its Starfield updates. It'll feature "some great stuff for shipbuilding" and "some city map stuff" that's been re-vamped, which, I mean, who doesn't love stuff, right?

The Bethesda big cheese was also asked later on in the interview about Starfield's Creation Kit - something modders have been waiting on for a while now. "We've delivered it to some people, some of our creators for Starfield, you're gonna hear some information about that soon," Howard said, "So, [I] don't have a date to announce on when its full release is coming, but [it's] really, really important to us."

If you're looking for something to help tide you over until all of this Starfield stuff actually arrives, earlier this month, a DLC-sized mod which lets you build giant mechs and transforms the game's outposts into "an immersive space colonization simulator" arrived, and it looks pretty cool.