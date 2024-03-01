Don't panic, Starfield definitely isn't coming to Nintendo Switch

Ok, strap yourself in. You know how Xbox said Starfield isn’t coming to any other platforms as of right now? Well, it still isn’t, despite a Twitter post from Bethesda having managed to give a few people who struggle with reading minor heart attacks.

Yes. Now, calm down. It’s not our fault that a lot of folks on social media are on tenterhooks about Xbox games possibly coming to PS5 and Switch, with the likes of Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush just having actually made the leap onto one or both of those machines.

So, what actually happened here? Well, Bethesda Game Studios put out a nice little tweet last night letting folks know that it’d just updated the Nintendo Switch version of Skyrim and casually pointing those who fancied reading through the full notes towards its official Discord server.

So far, so very normal. The fun little wrinkle comes when you take a look at the post and see the display image that it’s popped up, which is not of Skyrim, since BGS clearly didn’t fancy adding its own nice picture of the Dragonborn killing a big lizard or something.

Instead, because the header images for the official Bethesda Discord server are all Starfield-related as of writing - basically just because that’s the developer’s most recent big release - the link to it in the tweet summoned a nice image of the interstellar RPG’s cover. Cue plenty of people in the replies saying something like ‘Cor blimey, I saw the pic and the word Switch and thought it was Starfield for the Nintendos for a second there, I did’.

The Nintendo Switch version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim got an update today. You can find our full list of patch notes in our Official Bethesda Game Studios Discord channel: https://t.co/JcLXqLyKM3 — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 29, 2024

Just to be clear, it WAS NOT A REVEAL OF STARFIELD FOR THE SWITCH. Do not shout at us.

It was actually a reveal that the update to Skyrim that dropped for most platforms back on December 5 - the one that came alongside the not at all controversial introduction of the Creations system - has now rocked up on Switch, with some fresh Switch-specific fixes added to it.

So yes, not even the reveal of the arrival of an entirely new Skyrim update, and look at all those poor tweeters and their little hearts. Maybe next time they’ll make sure they take time to fully read a thing before starting to go bananas.

This is the internet, though, so probably not.