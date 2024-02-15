Phil Spencer announces four Xbox games will headed to different consoles

Phil Spencer has just announced that four Xbox games will be headed to different consoles, but there will be no change to Xbox's "fundamental exclusive strategy"

This news comes from a new entry into the official Xbox Podcast. Phil Spencer would go on to state: "we make every decision with the longterm health of Xbox in mind." Phil Spencer has not noted which games these will be, but did note that these will not include Starfield or Indiana Jones.

These are games that are over a year old, according to Spencer. A couple of the games will be "community-driven". Then there will be two smaller games headed to other platforms, which Spencer says "were never really meant to be built as platform exclusives with all the fanfare that goes around that."

"In five to ten years, exclusive games will be a smaller and smaller part of the video game industry", stated Spencer. He'd follow by stating this wasn't some great insight, and pointed to the last ten years and how recent massive releases have been released across multiple platforms.

Matt Booty (head of Xbox Game Studios) would also add that while these four games will be moving to other platforms, Games Pass will not be leaving Xbox. Sarah Bond (president of Xbox) added that this includes Activision Blizzard games will also be headed to the service. The first of which includes Diablo 4, which is headed to Game Pass started March 28.

So when can we learn which games will be making the jump? Apparently, all the developers involved will be making their own announcements in due course. As such, it looks like we'll have to just hang tight and keep our eyes peeled.