Terrible news, monk trickshotters, Pentiment currently runs at 120 FPS on PS5, but only 60 on Xbox

In a devastating turn of events for those who’ve been hoping to play Pentiment at the absolute max performance settings possible, the game currently runs at 120 FPS on PlayStation, but only 60 on Xbox, thanks to a bug that should be solved soon.

Yep, following the deployment of Obsidian's very good game about being both an artist and a detective in 16th century Bavaria onto non-Xbox platforms as part of Microsoft’s plan to suddenly be good at cross-platform things, it’s now temporarily performing better on PS5 in an area that doesn't really matter for a game of this nature. I’m sure this’ll mark another very chill and reasonable chapter in all of the chatter around Xbox that’s dominated social media for the past month and a bit.

As of writing, you can run Pentiment - a game I once managed to do a perfectly nice playthrough of on an old laptop that had rather pants specs from a gaming perspective - at 120 frames per second on PS5. On Xbox Series X/S, you’re locked to around 60 FPS, and no doubt missing out on a bunch of immersion as a result.

Why is this a thing? Well, as the game’s director Josh Sawyer has confirmed via a tweet, it’s because of a small issue that should hopefully only be a temporary roadblock to you being able to enjoy 2D monks at the same speed you like to play Call of Duty or Fortnite. “120FPS will be enabled for Xbox in the next patch. It being disabled is just a bug,” Sawyer posted in response to a thread about this state of affairs.

120fps will be enabled for XBOX in the next patch. It being disabled is just a bug. — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) February 26, 2024

So, there you go, not a big thing, even if you’re desperate to try and speedrun through the mystery surrounding Tassing at the speed of sound, or have somehow misinterpreted the game as being (as far as I know) the world’s first renaissance-themed shooter.

To be fair, if Obsidian's looking for ideas, in another life I did point out how many fun little things Pentiment has in common thematically with the original Die Hard, so adding a couple of SMGs or a Barrett 50 cal sniper rifle to Maler’s arsenal could be a fun idea for a new mini-game.

Hey, at least you should have the chance to snag a physical copy of the game soon, thanks to the folks at Limited Run Games.