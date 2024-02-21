Pentiment was announced in the Nintendo Direct for Switch, but you might have blinked and missed it

Who could have possibly seen this coming? Pentiment is coming to the Nintendo Switch, as announced just now on today's Nintendo Direct. And best of all, it's available very soon - tomorrow, February 22 in fact.

The game, a lovingly-made narrative experience from Obsidian Entertainment, went down a treat on PC and Xbox where it first found a home thanks to publihser Xbox Game Studios. This comes following an official Xbox Podcast last week, in which head of Xbox Phil Spencer declared four Xbox-exclusive games would be headed to other consoles in due time. It looks like we finally have confirmation that Pentiment is one such game, even if it only had a short appearance in the Direct's highlight reel of upcoming titles.

There were reports and rumours ciculating around a Pentiment console port, which we stated in a prior article would be exciting news for everyone if true . Pentiment may not be one of Xbox's biggest hitters popularity-wise, but it's still one of its best exclusives in recent years.

Pentiment, in case you didn't know, is mint! Pentimnet was one of our Game of the Year picks back when it released in 2022, thanks in large part to its illustrated art style and fantastic writing. Obsidian Entertainment is known for its way with words, having been behind some of the best RPGs in its time. Shout out to Tyranny - one you may not have played but well worth the time.

Are you keen to pick up Pentiment, now that it's coming to the Nintendo Switch? Let us know below!