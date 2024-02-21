If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YES, AN XBOX THING

Grounded is coming to Nintendo Switch in April this year

Ooh, Xbox thing!

A person in Grounded.
Image credit: VG247/Xbox
Mark Warren avatar
News by Mark Warren Senior Staff Writer
Published on

As confirmed at today's Nintendo Direct, Grounded is making the leap from Xbox to Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2024.

Yup, this particular Direct was in the rumour mill a lot prior to the announcement of it earlier this week due to the fact the Nintendo Switch was being brought up in dicussions about Xbox taking some of its games multiplatform, and here one is.

If fact, Grounded was first up on the docket in today's Direct, which you can watch here, with a nice trailer ending with the reveal that it's launching on Switch on April 16, 2024.

If you're not familiar, it's an open-world multiplayer survival game from Obsidian that originally came out in September 2022. An overview of it reads: "The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore, build and survive together in this first-person, multiplayer, survival adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?"

The game definitely fits the mould for being one of the four multiplatform titles outlined in Xbox's little chat last week, as a "community-driven" game that's over a year old and isn't really the kind of big game that fits being held up as a huge platform exclusive, like Starfield and Indiana Jones. It arguably flew under the radar in terms of hype though, maybe just because the likes of Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush have quite vocal fanbases.

It's definitely worth giving a go though, as some survival buffs were pretty impressed with it, and it reviewed pretty positively.

Make sure to check out our coverage of all the other big headlines from today's Nintendo Direct

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article

Grounded

Xbox One, PC

Hi-Fi Rush

Xbox Series X/S

See 1 more

Pentiment

Video Game

Related topics
Action Adventure Hack & Slash Nintendo Nintendo Direct Nintendo Switch Obsidian Entertainment PC Platformer Rhythm RPG
See 4 more Tango Gameworks Xbox Game Studios Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Mark Warren avatar

Mark Warren

Senior Staff Writer

With 2 years' games media experience, Mark (he/him) has seen more mods for Bethesda games than any person ever should. You can often find him enjoying an RPG, getting too invested in Madden’s terrifying franchise mode, or crashing expensive virtual cars into things.

Comments