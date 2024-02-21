Grounded is coming to Nintendo Switch in April this year

As confirmed at today's Nintendo Direct, Grounded is making the leap from Xbox to Nintendo Switch on April 16, 2024.

Yup, this particular Direct was in the rumour mill a lot prior to the announcement of it earlier this week due to the fact the Nintendo Switch was being brought up in dicussions about Xbox taking some of its games multiplatform, and here one is.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If fact, Grounded was first up on the docket in today's Direct, which you can watch here, with a nice trailer ending with the reveal that it's launching on Switch on April 16, 2024.

If you're not familiar, it's an open-world multiplayer survival game from Obsidian that originally came out in September 2022. An overview of it reads: "The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunk to the size of an ant. Explore, build and survive together in this first-person, multiplayer, survival adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?"

The game definitely fits the mould for being one of the four multiplatform titles outlined in Xbox's little chat last week, as a "community-driven" game that's over a year old and isn't really the kind of big game that fits being held up as a huge platform exclusive, like Starfield and Indiana Jones. It arguably flew under the radar in terms of hype though, maybe just because the likes of Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush have quite vocal fanbases.

It's definitely worth giving a go though, as some survival buffs were pretty impressed with it, and it reviewed pretty positively.

Make sure to check out our coverage of all the other big headlines from today's Nintendo Direct