Watch today's Nintendo Direct here

Nintendo is putting on its first Nintendo Direct of the year today, February 21, and you can can watch it with us!

This particular Direct was in the rumour mill a lot prior to the announcement of it earlier this week, with the fact the Nintendo Switch was being brought up in dicussions about Xbox taking some of its games multiplatform having arguably generated even more hype than usual aroung what Nintendo's got cooking.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can watch today's Nintendo Direct via Nintendo's official YouTube channel when it airs at 2PM GMT/9AM ET/6AM PT. We'll add the exact video to this article as soon as Nintendo puts it live.

The showcase is set to last around 25 mins and Nintendo says it'll feature info "focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.” Nintendo said it'll be available to "watch on-demand" in its announcement, so we might be in for a video you'll be able to pick through it its entirety straight away, rather than a live broadcast.

What could that mean? Well, we might well get a look at one or more of the four Xbox games Microsoft recently teased will be coming to non-Xbox consoles as part of its big company update podcast the other week. Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush, and Sea of Thieves are among the titles that've been reported or rumoured to potentially be in line for a Switch release, so maybe this is the place things get made official.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Aside from that, maybe there'll be a look at the likes of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, following that cheeky Korean rating listing for it that popped up the other day. For the sake of those on its subreddit, we're all praying for a bit of Hollow Knight: Silksong now we're past the five year anniversary it first being announced, but who knows, eh?

We'll just have to watch the presentation to find out what Nintendo has in store, hopefully it's some cool stuff!