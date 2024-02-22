Both Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush are getting physical versions soon!

Have you been praying for a physical version of either Hi-Fi Rush or Pentiment? Maybe you're keen for both? Regardless of just how keen you are to spend some money on good ol' fashioned plastic game boxes, you won't have to wait long, as physical collectors editions of both games are going up for sale soon.

These special versions of both Pentiment and Hi-Fi Rush are coming courtesy of Limited Run Games, an independent video game company that specialises in fancy video game releases. As the name implies, these don't stay on store shelves forever, and you'll have to pounce at the opportunity to snag what you want while you can.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Starting with Pentiment, you'll be able to pre-order physical editions of one of our 2022 Games of the Year for either the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, or the Nintendo Switch. The pre-order window will close on March 24, so you've got around a month to make your mind up and slap down an order. Each version will cost you $35, so it's not too shabby a deal.

Then there's Hi-Fi Rush! The excellent musical action game that, like Pentiment, was one of our Games of the Year, this time for 2023. This limited edition will be available for either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, although details regarding how much this will cost, or what will be included, have not yet been announced. If you want to be among the first to secure your copy, you'll have to stay tuned!

It's rad that we're getting physical versions of these games, especially as worries about the future of video game ownership are more widespread than ever. Sure, they're obviously cool collectors items, that's the whole point. But if you were ever concerned about whether or not you actually own a copy of Hi-Fi Rush or Pentiment, now you can put those fears at rest.

Are you planning on picking any of these up? Let us know!