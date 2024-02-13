Good news, Phil Spencer's very important Xbox business update is coming this Thursday...via a podcast

Following a bad week to be on Twitter if you’re not a fan of arguing with people about video game boxes, the big update on Xbox’s future plans that Phil Spencer mentioned now has a concrete time and date. It’s coming via a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast. Yes.

If you’re out of the loop, recent reports suggesting that the green company is considering bringing the likes of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Starfield to PS5 down the line, rather than keeping them exclusive until the sun burns out, have caused a not insubstantial amount of discourse. Thankfully, Xbox faithful have now been informed of the place to show up if they want some concrete info on what the company has planned.

Got your calendar ready? Ok, note down ‘special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, at 8PM GMT/3PMET/12 PM PT’ in the box for February 15, 2024. Yes, it’s gonna be a podcast episode, the ideal place for sober discussions about the future of a multi-billion dollar company.

What’ll be going on during that podcast ep? Well, the only info that’s been put out by Xbox is that you’ll get to “hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business.”

Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.



Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business. pic.twitter.com/TxwWJVUbgx — Xbox (@Xbox) February 12, 2024

Sounds pretty fun, eh? To be fair, there is precedent for Phil Spencer using the Official Xbox Podcast to dispense info about important and newsworthy stuff before, for example, that time he rocked up on it in October 2023 to discuss the Activision Blizzard acquisition, for an episode that may not have aged too well in light of recent events.

Despite The Verge having reported that its sources say Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Sea of Thieves are all currently set to pop up on other platforms at some juncture, we’ll just have to see whether this podcast episode actually turns out to be the place any announcements like that are made and what’ll be said about Xbox’s general strategy in it.

Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of coverage telling you what’s gone down and what it could actually mean for players on the ground.

For more on Xbox and exclusivity, make sure to check out our feature discussing one of the potential bright sides for everyone if it does turn out that Xbox is planning to bring its games to more people.