Starfield Shattered Space release time: the DLC's landing is imminent, here's when it unlocks in your region, and how to start it

Today, September 30, is the day. Starfield's Shattered Space DLC is set to release and Bethesda's handily provided all of the details you'll need to before you touch down on the home planet of House Va'ruun. So, here's what time Starfield Shattered Space will release in your region, and how to start it.

If you're out of the loop as to what the DLC's about, Bethesda also recently deep-dive video that goes through the set-up for its main story and is there fore well worth checking out before you delve into these release details. That is, unless you prefer to go in blind and surprise yourself, like you're driving your moon buggy off a fog-obscured cliff.

As outlined in a blog post from the studio, Starfield's Shattered Space DLC is set to unlock at 4PM BST - that's 11AM ET, 8AM PT, and 5PM CEST - on September 30.

There's a handy map below that goes through the release times for a bunch of other regions of the world too, so make sure to check that out if I haven't just listed yours in that last bit.

Image credit: Bethesda

Now, how do you start Starfield Shattered Space?

Well, if you've already bought either the premium or constellation edition of Starfield, you should automatically be given this DLC. "Owners of the Standard Edition can still purchase the Digital Premium Upgrade for access to Shattered Space," Bethesda explained, adding: "[Xbox] Game Pass subscribers can upgrade to the Premium Edition of Starfield to access Shattered Space."

In-game, you'll have to have completed the very first mission of Starfield's main quest, "One Small Step", that being the one that sees you break free from your humble beginnings as an Argos Extractors miner. If that box is checked, the first time you grav-jump to an orbit that's not used by a mission or encounter after installing the DLC, you'll "receive a distress call and discover a large star station, The Oracle."

In terms of making sure you're prepared, Bethesda wrote: "Any player can take on the challenge in Shattered Space, but reaching level 35 is recommended for the best experience."

Are you planning to play Starfield's Shattered Space DLC once it's dropped and what kind of expectations do you have for it? Let us know below!