Xbox's big update podcast has already amassed over two times as many comments as it has seconds in length

Good news, that special Xbox podcast featuring an update on the console maker’s future plans took place last night. In just over 13 hours, it’s racked up about 2.3 times as many comments as it has seconds in length, which is a bit interesting to think about, if nothing else.

As part of the update, which took the form of a 23 minute-ish long pre-recorded discussion, as I’m sure we were all expecting, we did get a number of noteworthy bits of info. There was the news that four unnamed games (NOT Starfield or Indiana Jones) are headed to different consoles, some standing by of hardware, Diablo 4 heading to Game Pass, and some reassuring words from Matt Booty.

All of this was delivered across 22 minutes and 54 seconds, a nice bitesize watch that clocks in at about 1,380 seconds, if my calculations are correct. 477,000 or so people have watched some or all of the broadcast in the just over 13-ish hours since it went live.

Naturally, given how much buzz there was around it, thanks to all those rumours and Xbox not doing much to stop them from swirling for about a week, a whole bunch of these folks have left comments on the video - 3,259 of them as of writing, to be exact. In case you’re wondering, that’s about 2.36 times - more than double - the number of actual seconds the video lasts.

In just over half a day. For context, the Xbox podcast Phil Spencer rocked up on back in October last year to discuss the effects the Activision-Blizzard acquisition that’d just gone through would have on Xbox, has amassed 1,207 comments in the months since it arrived. To be clear, I’m only telling you that in order to emphasise just how many comments this latest podcast - which was of course subject to a lot more hype and build-up - has attracted.

Among these is a comment that simply reads: “This could've been an email!” and has amassed 1,600 or so likes as of writing, which is also a larger number than the amount of seconds in the video. I’m not sure I totally agree with the sentiment, but it is quite interesting to compare the tone to the comments section of the Activision podcast, the top comment of which reads: “Phil Spencer has been the best thing that has ever happened to Xbox.”

