Xbox reassures fans amidst rumours "The biggest games are going to continue to come to Xbox"

Following some rumours that numerous big games would no longer be exclusive and that Microsoft was pulling back from the console race, the company has doubled down on the Xbox's future, reassuring fans that the console isn't going anywhere. There are also some truly tantalizing peaks at the company's future in the gaming space, including the next console generation.

This comes in the form of numerous statements made by Matt Booty (head of Xbox Game Studios), Sarah Bond (president of Xbox) and Phil Spencer (head of Xbox), who spoke at length about the gaming platform in an official Xbox podcast. Bond would kick off a series of bombshells, including the news that the company has a hardware-related announcement to make "this holiday" (refering to the 2024 holiday season). She'd also state that Xbox's focus for the next generation hardware is to take the "largest technical leap you will have ever seen in a hardware generation".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

At the end of the podcast, the trio is asked hat Xbox stands for? Queue a lot of marketting-friendly statements and a recap of all the perks of Xbox, of course. But also a tantalizing peak at the future of Xbox in regards to games! This comes from Mr Booty, who commented on the number of developers working with Xbox.

"The biggest games will continue to come to Xbox", Booty says. He'd follow by noting that in 2024 Xbox has more than 10 major releases coming up, including Hellblade 2, Avowed, Indiana Jones and more we know of. He also teases that there are more in development, that apparently we'll hear more about in a June Xbox Showcase. So be sure to mark you calendars.