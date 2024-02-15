Diablo 4 heats up the Eternal Conflict on Game Pass this March
Prepare for war against the demon invasion.
Diablo 4 is heading to Game Pass for PC and Xbox on March 28.
News of the release was announced today during a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.
We all knew this day would come, despite Blizzard stating in 2023 that there were “no plans” to bring Diablo 4 to Game Pass; however, that comment was made before Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finalized - which took a year and nine months.
With its release, Game Pass users can begin their RPG journey through Sanctuary immediately or jump right into the Season of the Construct to uncover a new threat lurking below the sands of Kehjistan.
So, if you haven’t given Diablo 4 a try yet, and you have a subscription, you will soon be able to take the fight to Lilith without dropping the cash for it.