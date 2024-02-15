If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
YOUR KEY TO HELL

Diablo 4 heats up the Eternal Conflict on Game Pass this March

Prepare for war against the demon invasion.

Diablo 4
Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Diablo 4 is heading to Game Pass for PC and Xbox on March 28.

News of the release was announced today during a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast.

Cover image for YouTube videoDiablo IV | Season of the Construct | Announce Trailer
Stop Malphas from taking over Santuary in Season of the Construct.

We all knew this day would come, despite Blizzard stating in 2023 that there were “no plans” to bring Diablo 4 to Game Pass; however, that comment was made before Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was finalized - which took a year and nine months.

With its release, Game Pass users can begin their RPG journey through Sanctuary immediately or jump right into the Season of the Construct to uncover a new threat lurking below the sands of Kehjistan.

So, if you haven’t given Diablo 4 a try yet, and you have a subscription, you will soon be able to take the fight to Lilith without dropping the cash for it.

