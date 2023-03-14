If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Blizzard says it has "no plans" to release Diablo 4 on Game Pass

Well, that could change if the Microsoft acquisition goes through.

It looks as though we shouldn't expect Diablo 4 to land on Game Pass.

At least anytime soon.

That's according to Blizzard's Rod Fergusson, who oversees development on the Diablo series.

Fergusson said on Twitter the studio has been receiving questions regarding Diablo 4 on Game Pass, and he wants folks to know the studio has "no plans for that."

That may be the plan at present, but that could all change if the Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard goes through. The company has said in the past that all of its games are to be made available through Game Pass, and again if the deal goes through, this could include Diablo 4.

The Diablo 4 beta kicks off this weekend on March 17-19 for those who pre-ordered the game. The following weekend, March 24-26, it goes into open beta for everyone.

The game itself releases on June 6 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

