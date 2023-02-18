Diablo 4 open beta scheduled for late-March

Blizzard has announced Diablo 4 early access and open beta weekends will take place in March.

Those who have dropped cash on the game ahead of its June 6 release will be granted early access to the open beta from March 17-19. The following weekend, March 24-26, everyone can jump into the open beta regardless of pre-ordwer status. It will be available on PC along with PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

During both weekends, you are able to explore the early game, including the prologue, the entirety of Act 1, and the first zone, Fractured Peaks.

Your level will cap at 25 during testing, but you can still continue playing the beta. Because this is a beta, know that not everything is finalized, and you may encounter performance issues, outages, and a few things that may break. But that's what betas are for - to test the game.

Upon release, Diablo 4 will feature cross-platform play and progression, plus couch co-op on consoles at launch.

The most brutal vision of Sanctuary yet, according to Blizzard, finds the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other. With Sanctuary overrun with demons, it is up to you to save it as your choice of five classes - the Druid, Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian, or Necromancer.

Debuting in the Diablo universe is the overworld where you will drive back the demons of Hell across various zones such as Fractured Peaks, Scosglen, Hawezar, Dry Steppes, and Kehjistan.

The non-linear game also features 140 dungeons, side quests, and plenty of loot. World Bosses will emerge, and you will need to defeat them in groups for a chance at their spoils. There are also Strongholds to claim for the citizens of Sanctuary.

An end-game system where you will continue to grow in power through challenges is included. There is Helltide, a regularly occurring event that brings a surge in demonic activity. It also features challenging Nightmare Dungeons, an updated Paragon Board system, Whispers of the Dead that grant Legendary rewards for world bounties, and Fields of Hatred for building PvP.

Diablo 4 is available for digital pre-purchase as a Standard edition ($69.99), Deluxe edition ($89.99), and Ultimate edition ($99.99). Pre-ordering will not only grant you early access to the open beta but various goodies depending on which version you purchase.