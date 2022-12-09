Diablo 4 takes the fight to Lilith on June 6

Blizzard announced a release date for Diablo 4 during The Game Awards 2022 this evening.

Releasing on June 6, 2023, the game will feature cross-platform play and progression on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, plus couch co-op on consoles at launch.

The most brutal vision of Sanctuary yet, according to Blizzard, finds the demon Lilith and the angel Inarius bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other.

Sanctuary has become overrun with demons, and it is up to you to save it as your choice of five classes - the Druid, Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian, or Necromancer.

Debuting in the Diablo universe is the expansive overworld where you will drive back the demons of Hell across the zones of Sanctuary. These incude the snowy forests of Fractured Peaks, the highlands of Scosglen, the swamps of Hawezar, the wastelands of the Dry Steppes, and the deserts of Kehjistan.

The non-linear game also features 140 dungeons, side-quests, and plenty of loot. World Bosses will emerge, and you will need to defeat them in groups for a chance at their spoils. There are also Strongholds to claim for the citizens of Sanctuary.

There's is also an end-game system where you will continue to grow in power through challenges. There’s Helltide, a regularly occurring event that brings a surge in demonic activity. There's challenging Nightmare Dungeons, an updated Paragon Board system, Whispers of the Dead which grant Legendary rewards for world bounties, and Fields of Hatred for building PvP.

Diablo 4 is available for digital pre-purchase as a Standard edition ($69.99), Deluxe edition ($89.99), and Ultimate edition ($99.99). Pre-ordering will grant you early access to the open beta, and various goodies depending on which version you pruchase.