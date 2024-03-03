If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Say cheese: Starfield beta update adds expressions to Photo Mode, QoL improvements, bug fixes, and hits Steam next week

Show off those pearly whites!

Starfield
Image credit: Bethesda Game Studios
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Bethesda will release the next Starfield update to Steam Beta next week on March 6.

This update will focus on quality-of-life improvements and bug fixes ahead of more features and content coming to the game later this year.

One of the additions with the update is expressions for photo mode, and Vasco is getting some new poses. The studio is also improving the scanner so you can continue to monitor the world around you while harvesting resources or opening doors.

Setting the course on an inactive mission will now make it active, and David Barron is back after running off someplace after you completed "Sabotage."

Other fixes include an issue causing your head to turn left while sprinting and issues preventing Starborn Temples from appearing.

The update notes for Starfield will be released next week.

