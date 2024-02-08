Good news, the latest Starfield update to enter Steam beta stops DLSS from making your clouds vibrate

Another update for Starfield has arrived in Steam beta ahead of a full release, and while this one’s not as huge as some of its predecessors, there are a few fixes in there that you should know about, especially if you’re using Nvidia DLSS and don’t want the clouds hovering above planets to look like they’re vibrating.

While we’re still waiting for the game’s Creation Kit to arrive so that modders can really take their additions to the next level and start pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, Bethesda’s been busy dealing with a litany of issues that’ve been affecting the Settled Systems. The latest batch of these includes a couple of key graphical and technical tweaks.

As detailed in the patch notes for update 1.9.67, one of its PC-specific fixes is aimed at “an issue that could make the clouds appear to vibrate when using [Nvidia] DLSS performance mode”. It’s kind of sad to have it confirmed that this is a bug, rather than, I don’t know, an intended symptom of your character messing with The Unity too much and causing the universe to start to break.

Going back into serious mode, this update’s a big one for PC players who’re using AMD or Intel graphical boosting, as it adds support for both AMD FidelityFXTM Super Resolution 3 - FSR3 if you’re not a fan of tongue twisters - and Intel Xe Super Sampling - that’s XeSS.

Meanwhile, for folks across all platforms, the big fix is a change to how “FormIDs are freed when loading saves”, which should hopefully resolve problems that players who’ve visited a whole bunch of locations - I know, not a thing you typically do in a game about exploring the galaxy - have been having with saves.

Oh, and the game also now shouldn’t crash “when [you’re] making changes to the ship that require all items to be moved to the cargo bay in the Ship Builder menu”, so hopefully you’ll be able to feel safer when you’re pimping your interstellar ride and have to totally rejig the build in order to fit more TVs into the headrests.

That’s pretty much it for now, but it’s also worth noting that if you’ve experienced the bug that sees SSNN’s David Barron become unreachable at the end of the mission ‘Sabotage’, a Bethesda community manager has already helpfully confirmed via Reddit that a fix for it is “currently planned for the [game’s] next update.”

If you’re looking for ways to spice up your Starfield playthrough now that a lot of the game’s interesting and weird bugs have been or are being zapped, a modder’s recently had a go at adding a giant golden Terrormorph boss to it that looks pretty entertaining to fight.