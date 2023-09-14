Starfield Ryujin Industries questline: All quests and rewards

There are plenty of factions to choose from in Starfield, and you don’t have to choose at all, if you don’t want to. Fortunately for fans of doing it all, you can join every faction or none of them and still have a fruitful Starfield experience. That said, the journey to becoming one of Ryujin Industries most glorified members is quite a fun, stealth-filled experience.

The Ryujin Industries questline will have you taking part in all sorts of crime: from cyber crime, to bribery, to fraud. You’ll be committing corporate crime like there’s no tomorrow, and that’s part of all the fun in Ryujin. Without further ado, here’s Starfield’s Ryujin Industries questline and what rewards you can expect.

Starfield Ryujin Industries questline

If you’re planning on joining the Ryujin Industries faction in Starfield, or at the very least really want to bag yourself a fancy Neuroamp, you’ll have a few assignments to complete first.

If you need any help on them, we’ve listed the quests below with links to how to complete them, as well as what rewards you can expect.

Back to the Grind - 250 XP, 4000 Credits

The Back to the Grind quest is the start of your time with Ryujin Industries. You’ll be tasked with delivering coffee to Imogene. Exciting stuff.

One Step Ahead - 100 XP, 1000 Credits

Imogene will assign you with uploading a program at CeltCorp without being caught, which is simple enough.

A New Narrative - 110 XP, 2500 Credits

After your time with CeltCorp, you’ll be sent to Laredo Firearms next to falsely incriminate them. This is where things begin to get interesting, and this is only the start of the types of crime you’ll be committing with Ryujin.

Access is Key - 100 XP, 2500 Credits

The Access is Key quest will send you to HopeTech, where you’ve been asked to acquire a Security Keycard without getting caught.

Sowing Discord - 250 XP, 10,000 Credits

Up next, you’ll be convincing various executives against a deal between Quantum Synergies and Infinity LTD, and planting a fake presentation to ensure the deal does not go ahead.

Accidents Happen - 100 XP, 2500 Credits

With access to HopeTech, you’ll be sent back to plant an ARC device so that the company comes under fire for gross negligence. Not great, but ‘Accidents Happen,’ as the quest suggests.

Maintaining the Edge - 100 XP, 2500 Credits

Your time playing fetch for Ryujin Industries isn’t over yet. During ‘Maintaining the Edge’, you’ll be sent to steal a prototype schematic from Trident Luxury Lines Staryard.

Top Secrets - 250 XP, 10,000 Credits

Top Secrets will see you finally meet Ryujin’s head of operations, Ularu Chen, and you’ll be sent on some business with her contacts.

Background Checks - 250 XP, 9000 Credits

It’s become clear to Ryujin Industries that there is a mole within the company. During Background Checks, you’ll be tasked with finding out who the mole is.

Guilty Parties - 250 XP, 4800 Credits

Voila, you’ll have figured out who the mole is. Now, you need to go and meet with them face to face and see what they have to say.

The Key Ingredient - 250 XP, 4800 Credits

Ryujin Industries Key Ingredient is rothicite, and a shipment of it has gone missing. So, of course, you’re sent to go and retrieve it so that Ryujin can finish its work on neuroamps.

Sabotage - 350 XP, 8400 Credits

The penultimate and best quest of them all is Sabotage. Ryujin will send you to Infinity LTD to sabotage their attempts at making neuroamps, and to expose them for the inhumane experiments they have committed.

Executive Level - 350 XP, 13,500 Credits

Masako will task you with manipulating Ryujin’s board members into swaying a vote her way in an upcoming meeting. You’ll also see Ryujin’s mole finally get the punishment that they deserve.

