As you start out in your new job at Ryujin Industries in Starfield, you’ll find yourself engaging in all kinds of corporate meddling. After having infiltrated CeltCorp, your next task - ‘A New Narrative’ - will see you sneaking into Laredo Firearms in Akila City.

Imogene has, quite clearly by this point, made you her pawn for all kinds of white-collar crime across Neon and beyond, but at least the rewards we get will make it worthwhile. Without further ado, here’s how to complete Ryujin Industries quest, ‘A New Narrative’, in Starfield.

Starfield A New Narrative quest guide

Imogene isn’t done with infiltrating other corporations just yet, and up next, she wants you to plant some confidential files at Laredo Firearms to incriminate them.

Fast travel to Akila City. If you haven’t been there already, you’ll want to grav jump to the Cheyenne system and check out the planet of Akila.

Once you arrive at Akila City, follow your quest marker to Laredo Firearms and make your way upstairs. You’ll soon come to a locked door (Novice difficulty) which you’ll need to use a digipick to unlock, but make sure that nobody is watching!

Digipick the door and find the chest inside. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Head inside the room and use yet another digipick on the chest in this room. Once you crack it open, plant the confidential files that Imogene gave you and make your exit.

Digipick the chest and plant the confidential files. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Return to Imogene at Ryujin Tower and let her know that the files have been planted. Now, it’s time to complete the next Ryujin Industries quest, ‘Access is Key’.