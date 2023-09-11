Your work with Ryujin Industries in Starfield will see you getting your hands dirty in various cyber crime, robbery, and much more. Imogene really has no boundaries when it comes to what jobs you'll be doing, and what crimes you'll be committing, and she’ll be tasking you with doing much of the work for her.

In the ‘Access is Key’ quest, you’ll be expected to sleuth around HopeTech and gain a Security Keycard without using violent means, which means becoming a master of disguise. In this guide, we explain how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Access is Key’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Access is Key quest guide

After getting your hands dirty at CeltCorp and Laredo Firearms, Imogene will send you on your next mission for Ryujin Industries.

This time, she wants to obtain a Security Keycard for HopeTech, which is on the planet Polvo in the Valo system.

Before we travel over there, though, we need either a suit or a security uniform. With this equipped, we’ll be able to persuade someone to give us a Security Keycard for HopeTech with little to no trouble at all. Without a disguise, however, we’d be left to using weapons to retrieve that Keycard, which isn’t what Imogene wants.

Purchase and equip the Corpo Boardroom Suit from Aito Suzuki. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

If you return to the lobby of Ryujin Tower and take a left, you can speak with an NPC called Aito Suzuki and purchase the Corpo Boardroom Suit from him for 661 Credits. Put this on before traveling so we don’t forget!

Make your way to Hopetown, which is located on the planet of Polvo. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

With the suit equipped and your character looking dazzling as ever, travel to the Valo system and land at Hopetown on the Polvo planet.

When you arrive, head inside of the HopeTech building, and go through the door at the back of the ground floor. You’ll now be in a warehouse, and can follow your quest marker over to the Hopetown Security Chief. We recommend quicksaving before you speak with her.

We’ll need to persuade the Hopetown Security Chief to hand over a Security Keycard. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When you’re ready, speak with her and ask that she hands over a Security Keycard. She will refuse, but you’ll then have the opportunity to persuade her to give it to you. If you fail, you can reload your save or you can just kill the Chief to retrieve the Keycard, but Imogene will not be happy with you for doing this.

Either way, once the Security Keycard is in your possession, return to Imogene at Ryujin Tower and let her know you’ve completed the job. Up next, she’ll task you with ‘Sowing Discord’.