At this point in Starfield, you’ll have spent a significant amount of time carrying out criminal errands for Ryujin Industries, though you’ve still got a while to go before your job with them is finished. Your latest assignment will be ‘Sowing Discord’, which will see you sabotage a deal between two companies, Quantum Synergies and Infinity LTD.

To sabotage this deal, you’re going to have to brush up on your social skills and persuade some of the company’s reps against the deal. And, of course, you’ll need to do a little more than that to make sure the deal doesn’t go ahead… Here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Sowing Discord’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Sowing Discord quest guide

After being briefed on your ‘Sowing Discord’ mission from Imogene, take a moment to read the two dossiers she gave you before rushing ahead.

These will be under the ‘New’ items in your inventory, and will brief you on the people you’re going to be speaking with: Arthur Cruz and Zola Adisa.

When you’re ready, make your way over to the Trade Tower in Neon and enter the Astral Lounge. Take the elevator upstairs where you’ll find Arthur Cruz. We recommend quicksaving here, as you’re about to attempt to persuade him against the deal between Quantum Synergies and Infinity LTD.

It’s also worth noting that the Corpo Boardroom Suit you will have acquired from Aito Suzuki earlier in the Ryujin Industries questline will give you a +5% persuasion chance. So, we recommend keeping this piece of apparel equipped, too.

Once you manage to successfully persuade Arthur against the deal, head back downstairs and speak with Zola Adisa. You’ll need to do the same here, and persuade Zola against the deal. Easy enough!

With Arthur and Zola taken care of, you’ll now need to switch out Nina’s presentation with one that has been fabricated by Imogene. So, head back upstairs and over to the VIP Lounge. When the nearby security guard isn’t looking, you’ll want to digipick this door open.

With the door unlocked, head inside and switch Nina’s presentation with the one in your inventory. You can now consider this deal successfully sabotaged, and return to Imogene at Ryujin Tower to inform her of your progress.

Up next, Imogene will assign you with the ‘Accidents Happen’ quest.