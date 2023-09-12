By now in Starfield, you’ll have learnt that Ryujin Industries wants to be the best of the best, and they’ll stop at nothing to get there. Whether it's incriminating competitors or messing up their deals, Imogene doesn’t care what lengths the faction has to go to. Your next assignment will be ‘Accidents Happen’, where your crimes for Ryujin will become more extreme.

Ryujin Industries next target is HopeTech, where you will be expected to go and plant an ARC device so that the company comes under fire for gross negligence. You’ll also want to do this without getting caught, so be prepared to stealth your way through this particular mission. Here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Accidents Happen’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Accidents Happen quest guide

After being briefed on the ‘Accidents Happen’ assignment by Imogene, you’ll want to fast travel over to Hopetown. You’ll have been here already, but just in case, this city is on planet Polvo in the Valo system.

When you arrive in Hopetown, enter HopeTech and make your way to the back of the warehouse. There’ll be a huge spaceship here; we want to board it and plant the ARC device without being seen.

We boarded the ship via the stairs here, but have approached from beneath the ship so we can avoid any guards. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

There’ll be a guard at the entrance to the spaceship, so we recommend walking beneath it and approaching the entrance from behind. Once inside, there aren't too many guards. We were able to run through and plant the device unnoticed during our own attempt, but be careful in case any guards do cross your path.

Plant the ARC device and leave. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

When you reach your quest marker on the upper level of the ship, plant the ARC device without being seen and then dash for the exit.

You can now return to Imogene at Ryujin Tower and let her know that the job has been done. She will waste no time at all giving you your next assignment: ‘Maintaining the Edge’.