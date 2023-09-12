Ryujin Industries will have had you committing just about every crime possible in Starfield: there’s cyber crime, false incrimination, tampering with trade deals, and even a tragic accident that are all on your hands by now. Imogene of Ryujin isn’t done with clambering up to the top yet, either, and nor are you.

Your next assignment with Ryujin Industries will be ‘Maintaing the Edge’, which will see you visiting the Trident Luxury Lines Staryard and attempting to obtain a prototype schematic. So, without further ado, here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Maintaining the Edge’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Maintaining the Edge quest guide

After ‘Maintaining the Edge’ is assigned to you by Imogene, fast travel to Trident Luxury Lines Staryard, which is in the Cheyenne system.

Make sure you have plenty of digipicks to hand, or use console commands to acquire a few if you haven’t, and don’t mind cheating.

Once aboard the Trident Luxury Lines Staryard, follow your quest marker over to a small, locked room. There’ll be guards here and some scientists, such as Gladys Coffin, to try and steer clear of.

Digipick this door when nobody's looking and you are ‘hidden.’ | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

That said, stealth in Starfield is a bit of a gimmick; crouch in front of the locked door and wait for the NPCs to look away and for your status to be ‘hidden’.

Put those digipicks to good use and steal the Prototype Schematic. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Then, digipick the door and head on inside, closing the door behind you. We don’t want any more prying eyes. You’ll then need to digipick open the chest in here, and steal the Prototype Schematic from it.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Now, you can exit the Staryard and return to Imogene at Ryujin Tower in Neon. Hand over the Prototype Schematic to complete your quest, and Imogene will then brief you on the next one: ‘Top Secrets’.