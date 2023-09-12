After finding your feet with the Ryujin Industries faction in Starfield, you’ll have finally caught the attention of Imogene’s boss, Ularu Chen. To actually begin your next assignment, ‘Top Secrets’, you’ll need to speak with her first to gather all the details.

This next quest will have you taking part in more negotiation, and more crime, for Ryujin Industries to keep on top of its competitors. So, let’s get to it! Here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Top Secrets’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Top Secrets quest guide

After returning to Imogene and delivering the Prototype Schematic, she’ll take you to go and speak with her boss - Ularu Chen - in another office in Ryujin Tower.

Let Maeve know that you have an appointment with Ularu Chen.

When you arrive by Ularu’s office, speak with Maeve at the front desk and let her know that you have an appointment. Ularu will then clear her office out and be ready to speak with you.

Ularu will inform you that she is head of operations for Ryujin Industries, and that she wants you to speak with her contact, Simon Ryczek, in Cydonia.

You'll need to negotiate a deal with Simon.

Fast travel over to Cydonia, which is found on the Mars planet in the Sol system. Then, make your way over to Simon and speak with him. During the second dialogue option, you’ll need to say the code phrase, “Razor derby is the only real sport,” to get his undivided attention. We then recommend quicksaving.

Up next, you’ll need to pass a Persuasion check to convince Simon to lower his price, and then pay up 8000 Credits to get the two slates we need from him.

Open your inventory and select the ‘New’ tab to read the file and listen to the audio log on Stanley McMillan. This will give you your new quest objective, which will see you retrieving the files on Project Dominion before returning to Ryujin Industries.

Digipick the PC, and then digipick the Project Dominion files.

Follow your quest marker over to Stanley McMillan’s office. You will need to digipick access to Stanley’s Computer without being seen, so crouch through the office and only begin digipicking when your status is ‘hidden.’

Hack the PC, which requires another digipick.

Once you gain access, you’ll need to use another digipick to access the Project Dominion files.

With those retrieved, return to Ularu Chen at Ryujin Tower and update her on your progress. When she asks, follow her while she goes to speak with Masako Imada about the files, who will then assign your next assignment, ‘Background Checks.’