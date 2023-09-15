Starfield Executive Level: Should you acquire Infinity LTD?

It’s all heated up at Ryujin Industries in Starfield. Ularu Chen’s plot to overtake Masako as CEO has been revealed, alongside the illegal experiments being conducted at Infinity LTD. Sure, Ryujin Industries is certainly corrupt, but Infinity LTD were taking it to all-new levels. This is where the ‘Executive Level’ quest comes in.

The ‘Executive Level’ quest in Starfield will see you determining what board members of Ryujin Industries vote for in an upcoming meeting. Will the company acquire Infinity LTD and continue testing its Internal Neuroamp? That’s up to you. Here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Executive Level’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Executive Level quest guide

The ‘Executive Level’ quest in Starfield is relatively straightforward, but you will have some decisions to make about the future of Ryujin Industries. The first being whether you should acquire Infinity LTD, and the second is whether you should continue testing the Internal Neuroamp.

Should you acquire Infinity LTD in Starfield?

Masako will ask you to sway the vote of the upcoming meeting in her favour, and she wants to acquire Infinity LTD. You’ll be able to use both Persuasion and Manipulation to convince the board members to vote how you want.

In this instance, we chose to convince the board to acquire Infinity LTD. If you choose not to acquire the company, that’s fine too. Masako will be slightly disappointed, but this makes no change to your future in Starfield, or how the quest concludes. You will still receive your quest rewards, promotion, and finish up the Ryujin Industries questline successfully.

Should you continue testing the Internal Neuroamp in Starfield?

Whether Ryujin Industries should continue testing the Internal Neuroamp or not is entirely up to you. We recommend picking whichever vote the morals of your character align with.

That said, your companions will not like it if you continue to test the Internal Neuroamp, and will express their dislike whenever you convince a board member to vote in its favour. With that in mind, we convinced the board to vote in favour of acquiring Infinity LTD and against any further Internal Neuroamp testing. Masako was happy, and my companion, Andreja, was happy. So, this outcome is arguably the best you can go for, but as ever, choose wherever your headcanon takes you.

Once you’ve made your decision, you will need to Persuade and Manipulate the seven board members across Ryujin Industries to vote for what you want in the board meeting.

Convince the six remaining board members to vote however you please. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Masako will have already made her decision, so the six remaining board members that you need to track down are as follows, and can all be found in their offices (except for Veena, who is found on a bench outside of Linden's office):

Ularu Chen

Alexis Pryce

Dalton Fiennes

Veena Kalra

Linden Calderi

Genevieve Mondhan

Once you’ve finished speaking with everyone, take a seat at the meeting table in the boardroom of Ryujin, and wait for everyone to arrive.

This is one productive, and interesting, meeting. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

The meeting will unfold, with Ularu being revealed as the mole partway through it. She will be fired as a result, and then the votes on acquiring Infinity LTD and further Internal Neuroamp testing will be discussed.

Once the meeting is over, speak to Masako. She will promote you to a senior Operative position within Ryujin, and give you your final rewards. That’s the ‘Executive Level’ quest complete, and your time completing assignments for Ryujin Industries.