It’s time for your penultimate assignment with Ryujin Industries in Starfield, and this one will require us to use skills such as stealth and manipulation if we want to complete it successfully. We’ll also get a nifty, albeit scary, neuroamp implanted into our brains which will help us execute the ‘Sabotage’ quest.

The ‘Sabotage’ quest will have you infiltrating Infinity LTD on Ryujin’s behalf, so that you can retrieve a neuroamp prototype and expose the illegal human experiments that Infinity have been carrying out. You’ll also be exposing Ularu as Ryujin’s mole while you’re at it, which is a bonus! Without further ado, here’s how to complete the Ryujin Industries ‘Sabotage’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Sabotage quest guide

First things first, speak with Dalton in his office. He’s about to pull Ryujin’s biggest and best into a meeting, and needs you to temporarily pretend that Imogene was the mole so you can get more incriminating evidence on Ularu.

Dalton will brief you on how the meeting should go. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Attend the meeting with Dalton and listen to what everyone has to say, and make sure to confirm that Imogene is the mole when asked. Once the meeting is over, make your way to the Research and Development floor to speak with scientist, Veena.

Let Veena fit you with a neuroamp. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

After some dialogue and a lot of humble-bragging, Veena will ask you to lie down in the operating chair to have your neuroamp fitted. Lie down and wait for the procedure to finish before speaking with Veena again.

Hop in! | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

The neuroamp will give you the ability to manipulate people into doing things for you via the Scanner. When you’re finished speaking to Veena, head to the Observation Deck nearby to try out your new abilities.

Take some time to learn how to use your new abilities. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

A note will appear on screen explaining how to use the Neuroamp; you need to open your scanner and press ‘E’ on a target, where you’ll be given options of abilities to use on them. Right now, you’ll only have the Manipulation ability, so press ‘E’ on your target again to activate it.

With the doctor now under your spell, so to speak, have him retrieve the keys from the desk in front of him. Use your neuroamp to manipulate him again, and then have him open the door using the keys.

Listen to the conversation between him and Veena before speaking to Veena again. She’ll then send you off to speak with Masako in her office.

With the neuroamp fitted, both Masako and Ularu will brief you on your next assignment; you’re to infiltrate Infinity LTD, run a program on two of its executives computers, and retrieve the Neuroamp prototype.

Masako and Ularu will brief you on what comes next with Infinity LTD. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

While you’re at it, you’ll want to disable the corporation’s heating system so that the place is safer for you to manouvre. And of course, with this being a stealth mission, we recommend leaving your companion behind, for now.

After the brief from Masako and Ularu, take the Overseer Program that Ularu gives you to Dalton’s offices. It’ll have everything we need for Dalton to reveal that Ularu is the mole, and he’ll replace it with a different program for the computers in Infinity LTD.

Now, before we start our assignment, equip the Operative Suit and Operative Helmet that Ularu has given you, as these will help us go unnoticed. Then, with all the admin taken care of, fast travel to the Commercial District in New Atlantis, and check-in with Dezi at Infinity LTD’s front desk.

Tell Dezi you have arrived for the marketing meeting. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

We could go in all guns blazing, but Ryujin Industries made it clear that they don’t want any casualties, so we’re going to stealth our way through this.

After checking in, head to the Marketing floor of Infinity LTD and speak to receptionist, Aelys. He will then go and let Nina Hart know that we have arrived. When he is out of sight, you can leave and begin your assignment properly, but we need to make sure we don’t get caught.

Hop back in the elevator and make your way to the Roof Access floor. Then, take a right and enter the vents.

A little further ahead will be a huge fan and a small room containing a guard. Use your new Manipulation ability on the guard to get him to turn off the fan, then jump down.

Use your neuroamp to manipulate the guard into turning off the fan, then jump down. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

In the next room on your left, you’ll find the Maintenance Systems PC. Interact with it and sabotage the heating systems in Infinity LTD by selecting ‘Critical Systems’.

Interact with this PC and sabotage the heating systems. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

The area will have cleared out now thanks to the heating systems, so head through the next vent, and make your way to Lucas’ office. You’ll need a digipick to unlock the door, and another one to unlock Lucas’ PC. Once you’re in, upload the program that Dalton gave you.

Upload the program. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Follow your quest marker through the vents in the area towards R&D, while avoiding the attention of the guards. Also remember that we can use the Novablast Disruptor weapon from earlier to temporarily down any guards who spot us without killing them.

Once you reach R&D, your quest objectives will change; you’ll have to ‘Run the program on Faye’s computer’ and ‘Obtain the Neuroamp Prototype.’

Make your way to Faye’s computer first and upload the program Dalton gave you, just like we did with Lucas’ computer.

Upload the program to Faye’s PC, as you just did with Lucas’ PC. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

There will also be an R&D ID card on the desk to the left of the computer. Pick it up, as we’ll need it to retrieve the neuroamp prototype.

That said, head towards one of the nearby ‘Secure Access’ doors leading to the room with the prototype. Use your ID card on the ID Reader beside it and enter, then grab the neuroamp prototype.

Pick it up and skedaddle. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

That’s your assignment at the Infinity LTD building finished. Return to the Commercial District in New Atlantis and follow your quest marker over to SSNN to speak with David Barron.

Give the Overseer Program Slate to David. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Give David the Overseer Program slate, and he’ll run the news story on Infinity LTD soon. Finally, you can return to Masako at Ryujin Tower and let her know how your assignment went.

After speaking with Masako, listen to the SSNN broadcast with her. When your conversation concludes, so does the ‘Sabotage’ quest. Now it’s time for you to use your neuroamp capabilities on Ryujin Industries’ board members in the ‘Executive Level’ quest.