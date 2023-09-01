Starfield Best Weapons: Where to find unique and exotic guns

Whether it’s desperado spacers, ferocious terrormorphs or a deadly combination of the two, the space-age frontier of Starfield is a dangerous place to try and make a living.

Before you take one small step for man outside the safety of your ship, you need to make sure you’re packing one of the best weapons in Starfield, primed with enough ammo and tactical modifcations to make sure it’s up to the task.

Here’s some guidance on how to lay your hands on some of the premier ordinance the galaxy has to offer, as well as where to find some unique and powerful guns that really make a difference on the battlefield.

Should you choose Pistols, Energy or Ballistic Weapons?

In previous Bethesda games, pistols were king of the early game since they were common, cheap and their ammo was plentiful. Pistols are also fantastic in Starfield, and that's not just because you can pretend you're Han Solo. Because Pistols, Ballistic weapons and Laser weapons are all tier 1 skills, you can pour points into them early on to turn your sidearm into a high-powered and incredibly effective single-shot weapon.

However, in Starfield you can find almost every type of weapon pretty much immediately, so it’s more down to personal preference whether you want to focus on laser or ballistic Weapons in the long term.

The different types of ammo you need for each weapon archetype are also equally available, so you won’t find it significantly easier to stock up on either.

With that said though, there is a much greater variety of ballistic weaponry on offer, both when it comes to pistols and rifles, so you might naturally find yourself gravitating that way - even if you didn't intend to.

Where to find the best weapons

Most of the best weapons in Starfield - and best pieces of loot in general - are found by scouring the galaxy, defeating enemies and looting settlements.

When you choose a landing zone on a planet, the surrounding area is procedurally populated with points of interest for you to explore. This means that no two players’ experience of any given planet are likely to be same, since you’ll see differently placed semi-random pieces.

However, whatever does appear on your space frontier, you will always be able to find hostile outposts filled with enemies. Look for the leader, usually a Spacer Punk or Spacer Captain, and they often have a high level weapon or piece of equipment. This Epic (purple) or Exotic (gold) item with be loaded with special bonuses in addition to the modifications and base weapon stats.

Try your luck with these random drops and you get all sorts of great stuff, which you can then tailor to your needs using weapon engineering to craft new mods.

Best Unique Weapons in Starfield

Sir Livingston’s Pistol

A gift from your Dad if you choose the Kid Stuff trait during character creation, Sir Livingston’s Pistol is considered an antique in world of Starfield. This customised .45 handgun belonged to an old Constellation chairman, and is a fun and powerful weapon in the early game - particularly if you chose the pistols Skill.

Peacekeeper

Given to the player as a reward for completing the Groundpounder series of quests in the Altair system, Peacekeeper is a unique 11mm machine gun with a slew of useful attachments and a high damage output.

Thanks to its large ammo capacity, Peacekeeper excels in the more militaristic combat encounters you face during your adventures through the galaxy. Its fast fire rate means it’s good at close range, but it’s accurate enough to work just as well at longer distances too.

Once you’ve added it to your arsenal, Peacekeeper will quickly become your go-to when dealing with multiple human enemies.