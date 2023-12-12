Starfield United Colonies Vanguard questline: All quests and rewards

Working for the UC Vanguard in Starfield is no easy feat. You’ll be sent to practice your social skills as you forge allies with other factions, and will also be practicing your skills in battle as you fend off multiple Terrormorphs. All in all, your mission will see you trying to put an end to the Terrormorph invasion on the Settled Systems, and it’s rewarding work.

Being hailed a hero doesn’t happen without its trials and tribulations in Starfield, though. You’ll have some important decisions to make that will impact the future of the Settled Systems, and will learn some interesting factoids about the Colony War, too. Without further ado, here’s Starfield’s UC Vanguard questline and what rewards you can expect.

Starfield United Colonies Vanguard questline

If you’re planning on joining the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield, you’ll have a few assignments to complete while gaining your citizenship and beyond.

If you need any help on them, we’ve listed the quests below with links to how to complete them, as well as what rewards you can expect.

Supra Et Ultra - 275 XP, 4800 Credits

The Supra Et Ultra quest will see you signing up for the UC Vanguard and taking part in a pilot simulator, just to test that you’re skilled enough for the job.

Grunt Work - 250 XP, 4800 Credits

The Grunt Work quest will see you meet up with Hadrian on Tau Ceti to tackle your first Terrormorph. That said, how did this hostile alien actually get here? We’ll be learning more about that soon.

Delivering Devils - 250 XP, 7300 Credits

The Delivering Devils will ultimately have you meet with Dr. Percival Walker, who will help you in your plight against the Terrormorphs. That said, you’ll have to jump through some hoops trying to clear his debt before you can get details on his location.

Eyewitness - 350 XP, 9300 Credits

The Eyewitness quest will have you meet with the board of the United Colonies, until things turn awry. You’ll then have to defend New Atlantis from a Terrormorph invasion.

Friends Like These - 350 XP, 12,000 Credits

The problem with the Terrormorphs is evermore apparent in the Friends Like These quest, and you’ll now need to acquire as much data on the creature as you can if you want to put a stop to it. To do so, you’ll need to pay a visit to the Freestar Rangers and House of Va’Ruun to acquire their archival codes.

The Devil You Know - 150 XP, 3000 Credits

The Devils You Know quest will have you meet the mysterious Vae Victis, who is somehow still alive. You’ll need to track down his associate, Reginald Orlase, and give any information you find to Vae Victis before we continue dealing with the Terrormorph problem.

War Relics - 250 XP, 9300 Credits

Vae Victis will have given us the location of Hadrian’s research team now, so the War Relics quest will see us tracking them down and bringing them back to the Red Devils HQ.

Hostile Intelligence - 350 XP, 12,000 Credits

To tackle the Terrormorphs, we’re going to need Aceles samples. The Hostile Intelligence quest sends you to Londinion to acquire these, but you’ll need to kill a lot of Terrormorphs in the process. Good luck!

A Legacy Forged - 350 XP, 15,600 Credits

Last, but not least, you’ll need to complete the A Legacy Forged quest. You’ll speak with Vae Victis about your findings in Londinion, and then have to decide whether he should be executed, and how the UC will ultimately deal with the Terrormorph problem.

When you’re done with the UC Vanguard in Starfield, take the time to check out what the Crimson Fleet and Ryujin Industries are up to. Ryujin’s quests focus on stealth, while the Crimson Fleet will have you fighting more hostile, alien creatures.