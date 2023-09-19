After joining the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield, you’ll find yourself facing the hostile threat of Terrormorphs over and over again. These creatures are becoming a real problem, but Hadrian thinks you can help her put a stop to them. To do so, however, we’ll need to gain the approval of the Freestar Rangers and House of Va’Ruun in the ‘Friends Like These’ quest.

This quest will see you go on quite the adventure through the headquarters of each faction as you try to convince each representative to help with your plan to put an end to the Terrormorphs once and for all. So, here’s how to complete the UC Vanguard ‘Friends Like These’ quest in Starfield.

Starfield Friends Like These quest guide

The ‘Friends Like These’ quest in Starfield will begin with you speaking to Deputy Macintyre in her office. This is on the top floor of the MAST building, where the Cabinet Chamber from previous quest, ‘Eyewitness’, is.

Deputy Macintyre will be happy to help, but you’ll need the approval of some others first. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

She will help you and Hadrian with gaining access to the archives - where Terrormorph data is stored - but you will need the approval of two factions first: House Va’Ruun and the Freestar Rangers. She’ll advise that you speak with the Freestar Rangers and acquire their Archival Code first.

Head to the MAST District of New Atlantis and follow your quest marker over to the Freestar Rangers HQ. Enter Evangeline Radcliffe’s office and speak to her about your plan.

Radcliffe does not want to help, but we can persuade her to do so. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

She won’t be very willing to help, but you will be given the opportunity to persuade her. We selected the following dialogue options when doing so, and were able to successfully convince her to hand over the code.

+2 - How many lives are you willing to risk here because you have a grudge against the UC?

+3 - There was an attack on your doorstep and you’re going to do what? Nothing?

+3 - Innumerable lives may hang on your decision here.

After the conversation, follow Radcliffe into the next room. She will acquire the archival code and give it to you. Up next, pay a visit to House Va’Ruun’s headquarters in the MAST District, and prepare for plenty of traps.

In House Va’Ruun’s building, you’ll need to navigate the facility and interact with three intercoms. Each one will have a power switch next to it that will also need turning on. Along the way, there’ll be some low-level turrets and robots you can likely take out with just a couple of bullets.

Speak to Bal’Mor about the ongoing situation. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

You’ll progress deeper into the facility until you get an objective to ‘eliminate the robots.’ Do just that, and there’ll be a mysterious figure on the other side of the room. Approach them, and it’ll be no other than Ambassador Qasrik Bal’Mor himself, who many had assumed dead.

Bal’Mor will be happy to help us. After the conversation, follow him and wait for him to print House Va’Ruun’s archival code. When he hands it over, return to Deputy Macintyre in the MAST building and let her know you have acquired the two archival codes needed.

Stand in front of the monitor, and then deposit the archival codes. | Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Macintyre will then tell you to report to the Armistice Archives. When you arrive, approach the monitoring station and hear the NPC out. You’ll then be able to deposit the three archival codes you have in various slots around the room; the archive will then open.

Head inside and retrieve the Terrormorph data that we came here for. Then, return to Deputy Macintyre in the MAST building again, and give the data to Hadrian. Macintyre will then want to finish giving you your citizenship.

Image credit: Bethesda/VG247

Follow her, agree to the values of the UC Vanguard, and you’ll officially have gained your citizenship. Congratulations!

Next, we have more unfinished business to tend to in ‘The Devil You Know’.